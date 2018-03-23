Home > Sports > Football >

Zlatan Ibrahimovic arrives at LA Galaxy in grand style


Los Angeles Galaxy have announced a marquee signing in Zlatan Ibrahimovic. LA Galaxy made an amazing video announcement and released it on their twitter with him strolling towards the camera with a lion in the background

He then looked into the camera to say “Los Angeles Welcome to Zlatan”.

In his first interview at the club, Ibrahimovic spoke on how big LA Galaxy was and how he can make it bigger.

'If it's not, I'll make it bigger.' 

'After being in Europe, winning 33 trophies, playing in the best teams in the world, playing with the best players in the world, I wanted to come to the US and play my game there,'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also spoke on what the fans should look up to when he plays for Los Angeles Galaxy

'I wanted people to enjoy my game there and to win, and I chose the Galaxy to do that.

'I am ready to go now. First of all, I am there to play football. I'm not there for something else. My first objective is to play football and do what I'm good at.”

Zlatan also made his presence known on the Los Angeles Times Sports front-page with the headline “He’s hard to ignore”

Ibrahimovic also took one page to in the newspaper announce his presence when he wrote an open letter to the town of Los Angeles

play

 

He wrote in the letter “Dear Los Angeles, You’re welcome”.

 

Los Angeles Galaxy are on top of the MLS Western Conference with 6 points after two games.


 

