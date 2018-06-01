Zlatan Ibrahimovic shows off new yacht

Home > Sports > Football >

LA Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibramovic is at it again as he has been able tease fans by showcasing his new yacht  

Ibrahimović took to Instagram to display his yacht which is under construction.

The yacht was displayed on his Instagram page with the caption “Almost there”

LA Galaxy will look to forgive Ibrahimovic with this stunt as he scored 2 goals in the side’s 3-2 home defeat to FC Dallas

Sweden qualified for the 2018 World Cup but the former Manchester United striker will not be able play in the Mundial

LA Galaxy play Portland Timbers on 2nd June in their next fixtures.

