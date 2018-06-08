Pulse.com.gh logo
Zylofon Media CEO breaks silence on Anas exposé on Ghana football


Nana Appiah Mensah has cautioned Ghana government to tread cautiously in addressing the Anas exposé that has uncovered several rots in Ghana football.

CEO of Zylofon group of companies Nana Appiah Mensah has called on the government of Ghana to exercise patience in its quest to sanitize the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after several stakeholders of the game were caught on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribes in the Anas exposé.

The President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in response to public outcry for action after watching the premiering of the Anas exposé, announced on Thursday its decision to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Nana Appiah Mensah whose company Zylofon Cash in barely a month ago injected a reported amount of $10m into the running of the domestic league as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League for a five year period, believes that government shouldn’t take a hasty decision into dissolving the GFA based on a secret video recording.

The dissolution of the GFA implies that all activities of the football governing body in the country will come to a halt including the Zylofon Premier League, MTN FA Cup and the activities of the various national teams.

Meanwhile, Ghana could suffer a ban a FIFA for the decision to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

