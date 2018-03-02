Zylofon Media release logo for new football team

news

Division One side Stars Madrid own by Zylofon Media CEO Nana Appiah Mensah have out doored their new logo.

The club which was formerly known as Rainbow FC was acquired as part of the Zylofon Media Empire as it qualified from Division II to the Division One League.

Experienced Coach Micheal Osei has taken up the job of Head Coach for Stars Madrid FC.

Star Madrid FC will be as well looking forward to qualify for the following season's Ghana Premier League.

Star Madrid will be playing their home games in Kasoa as they find themselves in Zone II for the 2017/2018 Division One League Season.

Nana Appiah Mensah also owns Star Madrid Football Agency wit which look to unearth talents and get them deal in the La liga especially Real Madrid.