Home > Sports > Football >

Zylofon Media release logo for new football team


Star Madrid Zylofon Media release logo for new football team

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Division One side Stars Madrid own by Zylofon Media CEO Nana Appiah Mensah have out doored their new logo.

The club which was formerly known as Rainbow FC was acquired as part of the Zylofon Media Empire as it qualified from Division II to the Division One League.

READ ALSO:Michael Osei Ex-Kotoko coach joins Zylofon Media's club

Experienced Coach Micheal Osei has taken up the job of Head Coach for Stars Madrid FC.

Star Madrid FC will be as well looking forward to qualify for the following season's Ghana Premier League.

Star Madrid will be playing their home games in Kasoa as they find themselves in Zone II for the 2017/2018 Division One League Season.

READ ALSO: Flings set to compete for Ghana at the IAAF World Indoor Championships

Nana Appiah Mensah also owns Star Madrid Football Agency wit which look to unearth talents and get them deal in the La liga especially Real Madrid.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Brazil waits nervously for Neymar's foot operation Football Brazil waits nervously for Neymar's foot operation
Football: Leicester dream of Euro return after record profits Football Leicester dream of Euro return after record profits
Football: Manchester City fined after FA Cup fracas Football Manchester City fined after FA Cup fracas
Football: Severe weather takes its toll on British sports fixtures Football Severe weather takes its toll on British sports fixtures
Football: Porto deny accusation of match-fixing in game against Estoril Football Porto deny accusation of match-fixing in game against Estoril
Football: La Liga begins training referees in VAR Football La Liga begins training referees in VAR

Recommended Videos

Confirmed: Richmond Boakye Signs 3-Year Deal With Chinese Club Confirmed Richmond Boakye Signs 3-Year Deal With Chinese Club
Sports: Great Olympics Place Another Injunction On The GPL Sports Great Olympics Place Another Injunction On The GPL
Sports News: Social Media Troll Ghana Premier League's New Logo Sports News Social Media Troll Ghana Premier League's New Logo



Top Articles

1 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire for...bullet
2 Stephen Appiah It all started when I left school with a friend to buy...bullet
3 Milovan Rajevac Ex-Black Stars coach narrates how Asamoah Gyan broke...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey signs new deal for Atletico...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak sack five workersbullet
6 La Liga Sulley Muntari features in heavy defeat for Deportivo...bullet
7 Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak’s manager vows his player...bullet
8 Athletics To Football Usain Bolt has announced his new...bullet
9 Court Injunction? Ghana Premier League postponed...bullet
10 Confirmed Richmond Boakye signs 3-year deal with...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
2 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
3 Video Watch how France whipped Ghana 8-0 on Mondaybullet
4 Video Meet the sculptor who designed Michael Essien's bizarre statuebullet
5 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
6 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
7 Video Watch goals and assists of Africa's most expensive playerbullet
8 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
9 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
10 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet

Football

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp arrives for the English Premier League football match against Southampton February 11, 2018
Football Liverpool unpredictable without Coutinho says Klopp
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric attending court in Osijek, Croatia last year to testify in the multi-million-euro corruption trial against ex-Dinamo Zagreb chief Zdravko Mamic
Football Real Madrid's Luka Modric charged with false testimony
Meet the new boss: New Kosovo coach Bernard Challandes speaks at a press conference in Pristina on Friday
Football Kosovo opt for Swiss connection as Challandes named new coach
Full-back Benjamin Mendy has become a fan favourite at Manchester City despite his lengthy spell on the sidelines
Football City's Mendy targets return for Manchester derby