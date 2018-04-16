Home > Sports >

Former Black Stars captain hopes to become a coach one day


Former Black Stars captain hopes to become a coach one day

Black Stars Captain wants to coach the Ghana Black Stars one day

  • Published:
play
Charles Kwablan Akonnor will not be ruling the idea of coaching the Ghana Black Stars in the coming year.

Akonnor is currently the coach of Obuasi based side AshantiGold and is currently on the apex of the Ghana Premier League.

Akonnor was speaking to media as he confessed that although he will be interested in taking the job for some time to come he will not be in a hurry to be the coach of the Ghana Black Stars.

“When it is my turn to lead Ghana no one can stop it. If I have to coach the U-17 and U-20 to get there it is all in the hands of God. Human beings will try to put you down and try to retard your progress but once God says it is your time nothing will stop.”

“I am only believing in God and not humans. People talk but I am not flattered by what they say, I respond positively, so I am not flattered at all,”

Coach Akonnor has gathered a wealth of coaching experience on the Ghanaian local scene with clubs like Sekondi Eleven Wise, Accra Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and now AshantiGold

Akonnor took a personal expedition to Scottish club Celtic and Tottenham Hotspurs last year to also add to his coaching acumen gained from his experience.

For now, AshantiGold will look to grab a 5 Ghana Premier League with Charles Kwablan Akonnor leading the charge.

