Ghana midfielder 'shocked' by H&M's racist campaign


Kevin-Prince Boateng Ghana midfielder 'shocked' by H&M's racist campaign

The Berlin-born Ghana international has continued his fight to stomp out racism in the game.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has vowed to continue to fight against racism in football and has spoken out surrounding clothing retailer H & M's disastrous recent marketing advert.

The 30-year-old made the switch back to the Bundesliga on a free transfer from La Liga side Las Palmas during the summer, and has silenced his critics since, providing a number of impressive performances which have aided his side's rise up to ninth in the German top flight-  just two points from Borussia Dortmund who occupy the final Champions League spot.

However, since his return, the Berlin-born Ghana international has continued his fight to stomp out racism in the game, after drawing on experiences during his two spells while playing for AC Milan where he suffered from numerous counts of racial abuse.

But, despite Hannover 96 fans recently taking the headlines for projecting 'monkey calls' to Mainz pairing Leon Balogun and Anthony Ujah, Boateng admitted it was something away from football that hit him hardest.

'On-trend' clothing retailer H & M provoked a race row recently after publishing their "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle" marketing campaign, something which the midfielder believes was purposefully race-related.

 

"I was absolutely shocked by this campaign", the Hertha Berlin academy graduate told German news outlet ​Sport 1.

"I did not think that this was really a real campaign, but I thought of an internet fake. With such a large company, I do not see that as a mistake.

"H&M has around 30m followers on the net and professional marketing, so this can not be a mistake."

