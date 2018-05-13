Ghanaian midfielder first MLS goal this season for LA Galaxy

news

Emmanuel Boateng scored his first MLS goal of the season in LA Galaxy's 3-2 defeat at FC Dallas on Saturday.

He climbed off the bench in the 77th minute to replace Chris Pontius and was on target on 83 minutes.

Maximiliano Urruti rifled a right-footer inside the near post past a diving David Bingham to give FC Dallas a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute.

Lamah doubled the advantage in the 44th, side-netting a feed from Diaz.

Ola Kamara scored in the 47th minute to trim the Galaxy’s deficit to 2-1, but Lamah headed home a high cross from Diaz in the 52nd before Boateng's capped the scoring in the 83rd minute.