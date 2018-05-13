Home > Sports >

Ghanaian midfielder first MLS goal this season for LA Galaxy


Ghanaian midfielder first MLS goal this season for LA Galaxy

Emmanuel Boateng scored his first MLS goal of the season in LA Galaxy's 3-2 defeat at FC Dallas on Saturday.

  • Published:
play
Emmanuel Boateng scored his first MLS goal of the season in LA Galaxy's 3-2 defeat at FC Dallas on Saturday.

He climbed off the bench in the 77th minute to replace Chris Pontius and was on target on 83 minutes.

Maximiliano Urruti rifled a right-footer inside the near post past a diving David Bingham to give FC Dallas a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute.

Lamah doubled the advantage in the 44th, side-netting a feed from Diaz.

Ola Kamara scored in the 47th minute to trim the Galaxy’s deficit to 2-1, but Lamah headed home a high cross from Diaz in the 52nd before Boateng's capped the scoring in the 83rd minute.

