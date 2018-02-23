Ghanaian pensioner wins GHS38K in Betway Jackpot

news

59-year-old retired worker, Charles O. has emerged as the recent winner of the Betway Pick 15 Jackpot.

Charles O. who accepted the early settlement offer after predicting 11 out of 15 matches correctly on the midweek Jackpot walked away with a whopping GHS 38,227.69.

READ ALSO: I’ve become good friends with some of Ghana's best-known national team players

Web-based sports betting company, Betway currently runs the highest paying jackpots in Ghana. The Jumbo Jackpots namely The Colossus, Pick 15 and Millionaire are worth GHS 10,000,000, GHS 1,600,000 and GHS 2,000,000 respectively.

All of these Jackpots allow players to place bets on selected games across the various international leagues by predicting correct scores and match results depending on the Jackpot selected.

In the peculiar case of this week’s Jackpot winner, he would have lost the Jackpot ticket if he had not accepted the early settlement offer.

Charles O. who accepted the early settlement offer after the 11th game lost 2 of the remaining 4 games.

Charles O. who prefers to remain anonymous placed a GHS 4 bet on the following outcomes:

READ ALSO: 25-year-old graduate wins GHS 144,641 in Betway Jackpot

Charles O. joins Kwame Fosuhene and Seth K. as the biggest winners of the Betway Jackpots. Kwame Fosuhene who won GHS 990,650 still remains the highest Betway jackpot winner.