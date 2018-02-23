Home > Sports >

Ghanaian pensioner wins GHS38K in Betway Jackpot


Charles O. who accepted the early settlement offer after predicting 11 out of 15 matches correctly on the midweek Betway Jackpot walked away with a whopping GHS 38,227.69.

play Web-based sports betting company, Betway currently runs the highest paying jackpots in Ghana. The Jumbo Jackpots namely The Colossus, Pick 15 and Millionaire are worth GHS 10,000,000, GHS 1,600,000 and GHS 2,000,000 respectively.
59-year-old retired worker, Charles O. has emerged as the recent winner of the Betway Pick 15 Jackpot.

All of these Jackpots allow players to place bets on selected games across the various international leagues by predicting correct scores and match results depending on the Jackpot selected.

In the peculiar case of this week’s Jackpot winner, he would have lost the Jackpot ticket if he had not accepted the early settlement offer.

Charles O. who prefers to remain anonymous placed a GHS 4 bet on the following outcomes:

Charles O. joins Kwame Fosuhene and Seth K. as the biggest winners of the Betway Jackpots. Kwame Fosuhene who won GHS 990,650 still remains the highest Betway jackpot winner.

