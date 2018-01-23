Home > Sports >

Ghanaian striker receives hero's welcome at Philadelphia Union


David Accam received a welcome at Philadelphia after signing a deal with the side

The Philadelphia Union have acquired winger David Accam from the Chicago Fire for $1.2 million in allocation money.

Accam had 14 goals and eight assists last year in his third season with the Fire. For his Major League Soccer career, the 27-year-old native of Ghana has 33 goals and 15 assists.

When the trade was announced Friday at the MLS draft in Philadelphia, the Union’s Sons of Ben supporters group chanted ”Thank You Earnie!” in a nod to the team’s sporting director Earnie Stewart.

Accam will be a designated player for the Union.

The trade included $300,000 in general allocation money and $900,000 in targeted allocation money.

“Today’s acquisition of David Accam marks an exciting moment for our club, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Philadelphia Union,” Union sporting director Earnie Stewart said. “David possesses electrifying speed and skill to go along with a nose for goal comparable to the very best in MLS.

"We believe him to be a perfect fit as we continue to build our attacking corps. He provides an instant boost on the wing and we look forward to integrating him with our team as soon as possible.”

Accam joined MLS in 2015 as a designated player, after spending the previous three season at Swedish club Helsingborgs IF.

 

