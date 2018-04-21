Home > Sports >

Ghanaian striker scores to secure Ligue 1 promotion for Stade Reims


  • Published:
French-born Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei came off the bench to clinch Ligue 1 promotion for Stade Reims thanks to a 1-0 victory over Ajaccio at the Stade Auguste-Delaune on Friday.

Reims held a comfortable cushion at the top of the log but their promotion party appeared in danger of falling flat as they struggled to break the deadlock.

But less than a minute after his introduction off the bench, Grejohn Kyei poked in a 76th minute winner to secure the David Guion's side all three points.

The 22-year-old has netted three goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for Reims this season.

Reims, who were relegated from France's top flight two seasons ago - have wrapped up the Ligue 2 title with five games to spare.

