Reims held a comfortable cushion at the top of the log but their promotion party appeared in danger of falling flat as they struggled to break the deadlock.
But less than a minute after his introduction off the bench, Grejohn Kyei poked in a 76th minute winner to secure the David Guion's side all three points.
The 22-year-old has netted three goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for Reims this season.
Reims, who were relegated from France's top flight two seasons ago - have wrapped up the Ligue 2 title with five games to spare.