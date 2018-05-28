Greater Accra Tops 2018 AU Day Goalball Competition

The Greater Accra Region team won all their games in both male and female categories making them champions for the third year running. The activity form part of measures to popularize the sport in Ghana and also prepare the regions ahead of the National Sports Festival in Cape Coast in August this year. Brong Ahafo will host the 2019 AU DAY event in Sunyani.
Results at a glance:
First game
Female
Greater Accra 10 vrs 3 Brong Ahafo Region
Ashanti Region 10 vrs 5 Brong Ahafo Region
Ashanti Region 4 vrs 9 Greater Accra Region
Male
Greater Accra 13 vrs 3 Brong Ahafo
Ashanti region 2 vrs 9 Brong Ahafo
Ashanti region 4 vrs 14 Greater Accra
Table female
1.Greater Accra 6 points
2.Ashanti Region 3 points
3.Brong Ahafo 0 point
Table male
1.Greater Accra 6 points
2.Ashanti Region 3 points
3.Brong Ahafo 0 point