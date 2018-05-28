Home > Sports >

Greater Accra Tops 2018 AU Day Goalball Competition


The Greater Accra Blind Sports team emerged winners of the 2018 AU Day Goalball competition held at the KNUST campus on Friday May 25 in Kumasi. The annual event saw three regions Greater Accra, Ashanti and the Brong Ahafo region taking part in the 2018 edition to mark the African Union Day.

The Greater Accra Region team won all their games in both male and female categories making them champions for the third year running. The activity form part of measures to popularize the sport in Ghana and also prepare the regions ahead of the National Sports Festival in Cape Coast in August this year. Brong Ahafo will host the 2019 AU DAY event in Sunyani.

Results at a glance:

First game

Female

Greater Accra 10 vrs 3 Brong Ahafo Region

Ashanti Region 10 vrs 5 Brong Ahafo Region

Ashanti Region 4 vrs 9 Greater Accra Region

Male

Greater Accra 13 vrs 3 Brong Ahafo

Ashanti region 2 vrs 9 Brong Ahafo

Ashanti region 4 vrs 14 Greater Accra

Table female

1.Greater Accra   6 points

2.Ashanti Region 3 points

3.Brong Ahafo     0 point

Table male

1.Greater Accra    6 points

2.Ashanti Region 3 points

3.Brong Ahafo     0 point

