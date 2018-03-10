Ibrahimovic flaunts his new £210, 000 porsche

news

Zlatan Ibrahimovic may not be lighting it up on the pitch at the moment but eyes were very much fixed on him as he arrived for Manchester United training on Friday afternoon.

The Swedish striker decided to leave his Volvo at home, instead pulling up at United's Carrington training ground in a brand new £210,000 gun-metal grey Porsche 911.

Ibrahimovic, who returned to training three weeks ago but is still battling for full fitness, took some part in the session as Jose Mourinho geared his side up for Saturday's crunch clash against Liverpool.

The 36-year-old has been used sparingly this season having suffered another injury setback after making his return to United's side back in mid-November and is not expected to feature at the weekend.

He has not played for United since Boxing Day and has struggled to fully recover from the serious knee injury he sustained towards the end of last season.

That in turn has made it hard for Ibrahimovic to emulate the impact he made last season, when he scored 28 times for United.

Mourinho confirmed last week he expects the forward to leave Old Trafford in the summer when his contract expires.