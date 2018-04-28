Inter Allies thumps Dwarfs 2-0 in Tema

Home > Sports >

Inter Allies FC continued their impressive home record this season by lashing Ebusua Dwarfs by 2-0 at the Tema Sports Stadium.

Two goals in each half from the Vitorien Adebayor and Fuseini Mohammed werr enough to hand Dwarfs their first defeat to Capelli Boys at the Tema Sports Stadium.

Adebayor opened the scoring on the stroke of half time from the spot before Fuseini Mohammed added the second on the 90th minute mark.

Ahead of the game, Inter Allies had not beaten Ebusua Dwarfs at the Tema Sports Stadium and the Capelli Boys obviously had reasons to jubilate after the game.

The 2-0 win over Dwarfs means the visitors poor away record this season isn't improving exposing them to serious relegation threats as the season heats up.

Inter Allies star Fuseini Mohammed emerged the man of the match after displaying a stupendous performance to aid his side to pick the win scoring the second goal in the process.

 

credit: ghanasoccernet

