Isaac Dogboe is SWAG 'sports personality of the year'

Dogboe aka the royal storm, won the award at this year's SWAG awards night held at the International Conference Centre on Friday.
The star boxer won two bout by way of knockout in 2017 against Cesar Juarez and Javier Chacon.
Atletico Madrdi's emerged as the best foreign-based player while Accra Heart of Oak's Thomas Abbey saw off competition from Berekum Chelsea Striker Stephen Sarfo and Kotoko’s Amos Frimpong to win the best locally-based player award.
Coach Yussif Abubakar won the best coach of the year for guiding Aduana Stars to their second league title in the Ghana Premier League.
Aduana Stars and Ampem Darkoa were named the Male and Female football club year respectively.
Below is the full list of winner
1. Haruna Tahiru – Para-Athlete of the year. (Armwrestling)
2. Alhassan Okine – Kickboxer of the year.
3. Anthony Boafo Danquah Boakye – Cyclist of the year
4. Richard Amanor – Volleyball player of the year
5. Grace Atipaka – Female Badminton player of the year
6. Emmanuel Yaw Donkor – Male Badminton player
7. Vincent Torgah – Golfer of the year.
8. Salia Nsabila – Hockey player of the year
9. Christian Amoah – Weightlifter of the year
10 George Bankole (Handball) – Dedication & Valour
11. Ofori Asare (Boxing) – Dedication & Valour
12. Suzzy Dede Teye (Ladystrikers/ black maidens) – Discovery of the year
13. David Akwei (weightlifter) – Discovery of the year
14. Isaac Nii Amugi (Armwrestler) – Discovery of the year
15. Ampem Darkoa Ladies – Female team of the year
16. Dr. Kojo Benjamin Taylor – Special Awards
17. Alex Asante – Special Awards
18. Dr KD Asante – Special Awards
19. Dr Martin Engman – Special Awards
20. Dr Paa Kwesi Ndoum – Special Awards
21. David Abanga – Most promising Star
22. Herbert Mensah (rugby) – Association President of the year
23. Yusif Abubakar – Coach of the Year