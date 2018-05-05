Isaac Dogboe is SWAG 'sports personality of the year'

news

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) named boxer Isaac Dogboe its "Sports Personality of Year" for 2017 Friday evening.

Dogboe aka the royal storm, won the award at this year's SWAG awards night held at the International Conference Centre on Friday.

The star boxer won two bout by way of knockout in 2017 against Cesar Juarez and Javier Chacon.

Atletico Madrdi's emerged as the best foreign-based player while Accra Heart of Oak's Thomas Abbey saw off competition from Berekum Chelsea Striker Stephen Sarfo and Kotoko’s Amos Frimpong to win the best locally-based player award.

Coach Yussif Abubakar won the best coach of the year for guiding Aduana Stars to their second league title in the Ghana Premier League.

Aduana Stars and Ampem Darkoa were named the Male and Female football club year respectively.

Below is the full list of winner



1. Haruna Tahiru – Para-Athlete of the year. (Armwrestling)



2. Alhassan Okine – Kickboxer of the year.



3. Anthony Boafo Danquah Boakye – Cyclist of the year



4. Richard Amanor – Volleyball player of the year



5. Grace Atipaka – Female Badminton player of the year



6. Emmanuel Yaw Donkor – Male Badminton player



7. Vincent Torgah – Golfer of the year.



8. Salia Nsabila – Hockey player of the year



9. Christian Amoah – Weightlifter of the year



10 George Bankole (Handball) – Dedication & Valour



11. Ofori Asare (Boxing) – Dedication & Valour



12. Suzzy Dede Teye (Ladystrikers/ black maidens) – Discovery of the year



13. David Akwei (weightlifter) – Discovery of the year



14. Isaac Nii Amugi (Armwrestler) – Discovery of the year



15. Ampem Darkoa Ladies – Female team of the year



16. Dr. Kojo Benjamin Taylor – Special Awards



17. Alex Asante – Special Awards



18. Dr KD Asante – Special Awards



19. Dr Martin Engman – Special Awards



20. Dr Paa Kwesi Ndoum – Special Awards



21. David Abanga – Most promising Star



22. Herbert Mensah (rugby) – Association President of the year



23. Yusif Abubakar – Coach of the Year