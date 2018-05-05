Home > Sports >

Isaac Dogboe is SWAG 'sports personality of the year'


SWAG Awards Isaac Dogboe is SWAG 'sports personality of the year'

Dogboe aka the royal storm, won the award at this year's SWAG awards night held at the International Conference Centre on Friday.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) named boxer Isaac Dogboe its "Sports Personality of Year" for 2017 Friday evening.

Dogboe aka the royal storm, won the award at this year's SWAG awards night held at the International Conference Centre on Friday.

READ MORE: Isaac Dogboe signed by renowned US promoter

The star boxer won two bout by way of knockout in 2017 against Cesar Juarez and Javier Chacon.

Atletico Madrdi's emerged as the best foreign-based player while Accra Heart of Oak's Thomas Abbey saw off competition from Berekum Chelsea Striker Stephen Sarfo and Kotoko’s Amos Frimpong to win the best locally-based player award.

Coach Yussif Abubakar won the best coach of the year for guiding Aduana Stars to their second league title in the Ghana Premier League.

READ MORE: Watch how Isaac Dogboe floored Magdaleno to win title

Aduana Stars and Ampem Darkoa were named the Male and Female football club year respectively.

Below is the full list of winner

1. Haruna Tahiru – Para-Athlete of the year. (Armwrestling)

2. Alhassan Okine – Kickboxer of the year.

3. Anthony Boafo Danquah Boakye – Cyclist of the year

4. Richard Amanor – Volleyball player of the year

5. Grace Atipaka – Female Badminton player of the year

6. Emmanuel Yaw Donkor – Male Badminton player

7. Vincent Torgah – Golfer of the year.

8. Salia Nsabila – Hockey player of the year

9. Christian Amoah – Weightlifter of the year

10 George Bankole (Handball) – Dedication & Valour

11. Ofori Asare (Boxing) – Dedication & Valour

12. Suzzy Dede Teye (Ladystrikers/ black maidens) – Discovery of the year

13. David Akwei (weightlifter) – Discovery of the year

14. Isaac Nii Amugi (Armwrestler) – Discovery of the year

15. Ampem Darkoa Ladies – Female team of the year

16. Dr. Kojo Benjamin Taylor – Special Awards

17. Alex Asante – Special Awards

18. Dr KD Asante – Special Awards

19. Dr Martin Engman – Special Awards

20. Dr Paa Kwesi Ndoum – Special Awards

21. David Abanga – Most promising Star

22. Herbert Mensah (rugby) – Association President of the year

23. Yusif Abubakar – Coach of the Year

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Five things to watch out for in Ligue 1 this weekend Football Five things to watch out for in Ligue 1 this weekend
Football: After Roman conquest, Liverpool face Battle of the Bridge Football After Roman conquest, Liverpool face Battle of the Bridge
Talents unleashed: 2018 MILO U-13 Championship duly launched Talents unleashed 2018 MILO U-13 Championship duly launched
Football: Beaten Man Utd lacked desire at Brighton - Mourinho Football Beaten Man Utd lacked desire at Brighton - Mourinho
Football: Holders Australia land Syria, Jordan in Asian Cup draw Football Holders Australia land Syria, Jordan in Asian Cup draw
Scottish League: Steven Gerrard appointed as coach of Rangers Scottish League Steven Gerrard appointed as coach of Rangers

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations? Pulse Sports Can you feel the hype around the Women's African Cup of Nations?
Sports: Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards Sports Jordan Ayew sweeps 3 awards at Swansea’s end of season awards
Sports: Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar Sports Asamoah Gyan announces he's setting up a new sports bar



Top Articles

1 SWAG Awards Isaac Dogboe is SWAG 'sports personality of the year'bullet
2 Who is No.1? Here are the top ten RICHEST football clubs in Africabullet
3 Ghana Football Association Nyantakyi has made himself the GFA's...bullet
4 Marriage Counsellor Marriages are breaking because men can’t lick...bullet
5 Danny Welbeck Arsenal star visits family in Ghanabullet
6 Photos Meet Dede Ayew's stunning wife, Yvonne Ayewbullet
7 Jackpot Ghanaian pensioner wins GHS38K in Betway Jackpotbullet
8 Anas tried to bribe me twice – Kofi Manubullet
9 Photos Odartey Lamptey to outdoor new academy after...bullet
10 Photos Here are photos of Emmanuel Adebayor's...bullet

Related Articles

Football Beaten Man Utd lacked desire at Brighton - Mourinho
Football Amiens hold PSG as Nimes end 25-year wait for promotion
GFA Presidential Election I haven’t promised not to seek re-election- Kwesi Nyantakyi
Football Atletico boss Simeone banned for Europa League final
Ghanaian Players Abroad Sulley Muntari shows off dancing skills in video
Football Clock ticks as Hamburg fight to avoid first relegation
Football Conte hopes Chelsea benefit from Liverpool's European exertions
Football Gerrard's Rangers move a gamble for both sides
Luyanda Ntsahngase South African midfielder dies after being struck by lightning
Football Neuer running out of time to prove World Cup fitness

Sports

Al Ahly and Esperance battled to an eighth draw in 17 CAF competition meetings
Football Botswana minnows lead group after Ahly, Esperance draw
Moussa Konate's brace ensured Amiens will be back for a second season in France's top flight
Football Amiens hold PSG as Nimes end 25-year wait for promotion
Manuel Neuer has been sidelined since mid-September with a foot injury
Football Neuer running out of time to prove World Cup fitness
GFA Presidential Election I haven’t promised not to seek re-election- Kwesi Nyantakyi