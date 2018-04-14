Home > Sports >

Jodan returns from suspension to rescue a point for Swansea City


Jordan Ayew Ghana striker returns from suspension to rescue apoint for Swansea

  • Published:
play Jordan Ayew rescued a point for relegation-threatened Swansea with a second-half strike against Everton to draw 1-1
Ghana forward Jordan Ayew returned from suspension to grab a vital point for Swansea City in their 1-1 with Everton at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Jordan Ayew is one of the best strikers in the league - Swansea manager

Kyle Naughton’s first-half own goal looked to have cruelly denied them at least a point after a dominant display against Sam Allardyce’s side.

But Ayew saved the day in his first game back after a three match ban to ensure Swansea remain unbeaten when he has hit the back of the net.

play The Ghana international fired the ball past Toffees stopper Jordan Pickford to earn a cruical point in South Wales

 

The goal was his 7th league goal of the season and his 11th of the entire campaign.

Andre Ayew featured and lasted the entire duration of the game but it was his younger brother who undoubtedly grabbed the headlines.

READ ALSO: Ghana striker scores brace as El Misr El-Maqasa thrash Raja Marsa Matruh

The vital point ensures the Welsh club keep their head above water in their battle against relegation with just a handful of matches remaining to go.

They currently sit 17th on the standings with 33 points after 33 games played

 

credit: Ghanasoccernet

