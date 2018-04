24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

John Antwi netted twice for El Misr El-Maqasa who thrashed Raja Marsa Matruh 3-0 on Friday in the Egyptian Premier League.

Antwi opened the scoring in the 63rd minute before Ragab Omran doubled their lead after 84 minutes.

The Ghanaian striker netted again in the 90th minute to seal the comfortable win at home.

He has now tallied 12 goals in this season's Egyptian Premier League.