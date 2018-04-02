Home > Sports >

John Nyatey wins 2018 MTN Invitational Golf Tournament


John Nyatey wins 2018 MTN Invitational Golf Tournament

John Nyatey with a handicap of 5 won the first 2018 MTN Invitational Golf Tournament played the Takoradi Golf Club

He expressed his excitement of the standard of play and the competition from his colleagues and assured of an improved performance next time despite his victory.

The Captain of the Takoradi Golf Club also acknowledged the high standard of golf displayed by the golfers and expressed his gratitude to to MTN for the wonderful support they continue to offer the Club in recent years and admonished all the participants to to continue patronising products and services of the leading nation's telephony company.

The Regional  Senior Manager of MTN  on his congratulated all the golfers for a beautiful performance exhibited at such a tough but successful  tournament. 

''It not easy to put together over 83 golfers in a single and witness such a high level performance ''.he said

According to Mr Amoh, MTN has designed tailored products and services  for all their clients for them to enjoy a brighter life

He further as a company, MTN Ghana will continue to support the game and assured promised the players that the MTN Invitational Tournament has come to stay '.

He also used the opportunity to inform the gathering the company is investing USD 144 into network enhancement and efficiency.

 

Credit: Prince Dornu-Leiku

