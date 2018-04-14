Jordan Ayew's one of the best in the league - Swansea manager

news

Swansea manager Carlos Carvahal is convinced that Ghana forward Jordan Ayew is one of the leading attackers in the English Premiership.

Ayew has come to life under the Portuguese boss netting ten goals and providing three assists in all competitions this season despite a poor start.

The striker served was sent off last month in a game against Huddesrfield Town and his boss is ready to have him back

“We have an important player coming back,” Carvahal told the club’s website.

“To me he is one of the best attackers in the Premier League and we are very happy to have him back.

“He makes a big impact in our team and we expect on Saturday that he can make an impact.”

“We just put Jordan in a position where he is comfortable and tell him to play with freedom and with a clear head,” Carvalhal added.

“I am sure if you have a flower and you care for it with the correct amount of sun and the correct amount of water, the flower will be beautiful.

“All the flowers can be beautiful, but if they have too much sun or too much water, they will die.

“It’s about having a nice environment for the players. They have to be in a comfortable position with smiles on their faces. Then they will do well.”

Ayew is expected to be named Swansea player of the season as his exploits has lifted them out of the relegation zone.

