K.P Boateng recalls hard days at Schalke have strengthened him


Kevin-Prince Boateng recalls hard days at Schalke 04 have strengthened him

Ghanaian international Kevin Prince Boateng has recalled his hard days at Schalke 04 have strengthened him for his current upsurge in form at Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga.

With four matches to the end of the Bundesliga season, Frankfurk are keenly contesting for a spot for European club football next season.

Kevin has been an influential member of The Eagles on the field guiding them to chalk a remarkable feat in the season so far.

For Boateng this positive turn in his Bundesliga career is not a matter of course, as he confessed to Sport1.

The Ghanaian had a torrid time with Schalke 04 before packing his luggage for his Serie A experience with AC Milan.

Kevin-Prince Boateng (31) played for Schalke for two years - 60 games, 7 goals, 9 assists - but in May 2015 he was suspended by former sports director Horst Heldt ("No more trusting relationship"). Boateng was not allowed to play for seven months and left AC Milan.

"I am proud that I came out there again and could convert all this strength, sadness, energy and aggressiveness into something positive," said he told Sport1 about his unfortunate time at Schalke 04, which ended in 2015 with a contract termination.

"It opened my eyes to this football business, how fast it can go,” he added.

His time with the Royal Blues was the heaviest phase of his turbulent career, not even his bizzare experience with the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup.

Boateng said: "There I thought the most. It was like a punch in the face."

Boateng led his new side Eintracht Frankfurt to beat Schalke 04 by a lone goal at the

VELTINS-Arena (Gelsenkirchen) in the DFB Pokal on Wednesday.

