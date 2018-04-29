Kotoko vs Hearts in numbers

news

Head to head

These sides will be facing each other for the 107th time in the league.

Hearts have won 35, while Kotoko have 33 wins, with 38 games ending in draws, which is a total of 105 league games both home and away matches.

The first league encounter between them came in 1958, which the Phobians won 4-2 but it was replayed because the game ended abruptly and once again the Accra based side thrashed the Porcupine Warriors by 5 goals to 2 at the Kumasi Jackson Park, now the Jubilee Park

Number of times Kotoko hosted Hearts

The Porcupine Warriors have hosted the Phobians on 51 occasions.

However, two (2) of the clashes happened outside Kumasi: In 1961 Asante Kotoko were suspended from playing at the Kumasi Sports Stadium, so their encounter against Hearts took place at Nkawkaw.

That game ended in a one all draw and also in the 2006/07 season due to the renovation of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kotoko hosted Hearts of Oak in Cape Coast, but lost 0-1.

Hence, to look at their encounters in Kumasi, there is the need to take out two from 50 games to get 48 games.

Asante Kotoko in games against Hearts of Oak in Kumasi are trailing their arch-rivals.

Kotoko have won 17, while Hearts of Oak have won 18 games and 14 games have ended in draws

Ghana Premier League clashes

Kotoko are trailing their bitterest rivals when it comes to matches played since the introduction of the Ghana Premier in the 1993/94 season P45(W10, L16, D19).

Last 5 league games: Hearts vs Kotoko

2014-15

Round 25

[Aug 2]

Hearts of Oak 2-1 Asante Kotoko

2015-16

Hearts 0-1 Kotoko

Kotoko 1-1 Hearts

2016-17

Kotoko 1-1 Hearts

Hearts have recorded 1 win, whereas Kotoko have registered 2 victories and 2 game has ended in a draw from the last 5 games