Kwesi Appiah pays visit to Daniel Amartey and Christian Atsu

news

The Coach of the Ghana Black Stars has paid a visit to two prominent players in the Black Stars setup plying their trade in the English Premier League.

Appiah has been in England to see his family as he took the opportunity to visit Christian Atsu and Daniel Amartey as part of his monitoring exercise

READ ALSO:Women make me soft- Sulley Muntari

Amartey is gradually returning to active football for Leicester City after sustaining a hamstring in March.

The defender has played 8 premier league games for Leicester this season.

Atsu is currently battling for a place in Newcastle United setup after the addition of Brazilian winger Kennedy from Chelsea.

READ ALSO:Andre Ayew says Manchester City is just like any other team, nothing is impossible

Atsu has had 28 league appearances for Newcastle this season.