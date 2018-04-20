Home > Sports >

Kwesi Appiah pays visit to Daniel Amartey and Christian Atsu


Black Stars Kwesi Appiah pays visit to Daniel Amartey and Christian Atsu

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah goes to see Daniel Amartey and Christian Atsu in England as part of his monitoring exercise

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Coach of the Ghana Black Stars has paid a visit to two prominent players in the Black Stars setup plying their trade in the English Premier League.

Appiah has been in England to see his family as he took the opportunity to visit Christian Atsu and Daniel Amartey as part of his monitoring exercise

READ ALSO:Women make me soft- Sulley Muntari

Amartey is gradually returning to active football for Leicester City after sustaining a hamstring in March.

play

 

The defender has played 8 premier league games for Leicester this season.

Atsu is currently battling for a place in Newcastle United setup after the addition of Brazilian winger Kennedy from Chelsea.

READ ALSO:Andre Ayew says Manchester City is just like any other team, nothing is impossible

Atsu has had 28 league appearances for Newcastle this season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Premier League: Southampton hero attempted suicide over cocaine addiction Premier League Southampton hero attempted suicide over cocaine addiction
Breaking News: Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season Breaking News Arsene Wenger to step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season
Football: Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of season Football Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of season
English Premier League: Andre Ayew targets win as Swansea visit Man City English Premier League Andre Ayew targets win as Swansea visit Man City
Copa Del Rey: No room for error as Barca face Sevilla in final Copa Del Rey No room for error as Barca face Sevilla in final
Premier League: Half a billion pounds: Report reveals record club profits Premier League Half a billion pounds: Report reveals record club profits

Recommended Videos

Ghana To The World: Ghanaian rapper M.anifest features in new ad for Adidas Ghana To The World Ghanaian rapper M.anifest features in new ad for Adidas
Commonwealth Games: Ghana wins first medal at Commonwealth games Commonwealth Games Ghana wins first medal at Commonwealth games
Sports News: Deputy sports minister suspended over commonwealth visa scandal Sports News Deputy sports minister suspended over commonwealth visa scandal



Top Articles

1 Who is No.1? Here are the top ten RICHEST football clubs in Africabullet
2 Black Stars Andre and Jordan Ayew donate to Islamic brothersbullet
3 Breaking News FIFA slaps one-year ban on Ghanaian defender Samuel Inkoombullet
4 Sports Check out the popular sports journalists and their...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Standard Liege interested in Daniel Oparebullet
6 RIP Ivory Coast striker shot dead in his home countrybullet
7 Ghana Premier League Dreams FC leave it late against Asante...bullet
8 Photos Meet Dede Ayew's stunning wife, Yvonne Ayewbullet
9 Breaking News Ex-Black Queens striker is deadbullet
10 Top Five Meet the footballers with the CRAZIEST...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 3-1 home defeat to Ashgoldbullet
2 Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitmentbullet

Sports

Ghanaian Players Abroad Martha Bissah wins athlete of the year in the US
Ghanaian Players Abroad Women make me soft- Sulley Muntari
Two goal star: Real Sociedad midfielder Juanmi jumps to celebrate
Atletico Juanmi double blows hole in title hopes
Morata endured another tough night in front of goal.
Champions League Chelsea keep hopes alive at Burnley