Home > Sports >

List of first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV


Ghana Premier League List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV

The current board chairman of Hearts of Oak took charge of the team in late 2011 and his reign has seen 11 different coaches.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play List of first team coaches sacked by Togbe Afede XIV
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In a space of five years under Togbe Afede XIV, he has changed seven (7) substantive coaches and four interim trainers, making a total of 10 coaches.

Hearts of Oak have been criticised under Togbe Afede IX for the rate at which coaches are sacked or asked to step aside or mutually part ways with the club.

Below is the list of coaches who have worked with Togbe Afede as first team coach.

Nebojsa Vucicevic

The Serbian was appointed in January 2011, before Togbe Afede assumed the high post of Hearts of Oak in late 2011. His appointment was terminated in March 2012, after a poor run of results in the second round of the 2011-12 season.

C.K Akunnor

The former Eleven Wise coach took over from the Serbian and returned the team to winning ways, before the end of the 2011-12 season. However, he started the 2012-13 season poorly and after three defeats, one win and a draw in the five opening games, he was shown the exit door.

David Duncan

David Duncan took over from C.K Akunnor at a time Hearts Oak were suffering at the drop zone but propelled the Phobians to a 5th place finish. The former AshGold coach had his turn to start pre-season with the club and took charge of their recruitment. Despite staring the season well, his appointment was terminated by the hierarchy, after the coach had been accused of being disrespectful. The decision was unpopular among the teeming fans of Hearts of Oak, yet it stood.

Mohammed Polo (stop-gap)

The former skipper and coach of the club was handed the chance to continue from where David Duncan left off. Mohammed Polo completed the season in third place. When the season came to a close Hearts of Oak parted ways with him.

Herbert Addo

The veteran coach in his second stint with the ‘Continental Club Masters’ came with great expectation after helping debutants Inter Allies lift themselves from the drop zone to a fifth place finish on the league log and emerged as runners-ups in the MTN FA Cup. However, he couldn’t turn the fortunes of the Phobians around, as nothing seems to be working for them. In the end, he was sacked at a time  the team were battling relegation.

Edward Ansah and Vanli Can (interim)

Eddie Ansah and the expatriate coach Vanli Can were given the mandate to help Hearts of Oak out of relegation, as a replacement for Herbert Addo. The Phobians escaped relegation on the final day of the league and finished the season in 13th position, their worst league season of all-time. The two coaches were sacked when the season came to an end.

Kenichi Yatsuhashi

The Japanese-American coach’s appointment was met with much criticisms from the football fraternity, but he defied all expectation to churn out the results for the Phobians and made the club attractively once again. Hearts of Oak at a point in time occupied the top spot in the league.

Kenichi Yatsuhashi was however shown the exit door over disciplinary issues despite resistance from the followers of the club- they even threatened to boycott league games in a way to pour out their anger. N/B: Kenichi terminated his appointment with Hearts of Oak by mutual consent.

Sergio Traguil

The 34-year-old Portuguese arrived at the club as a youth team coach, but management had a hidden agenda to let him replace Kenichi and immediately after Kenichi had left the scene, he was appointed as the head coach.  He won three in 12 league games, compelling the management to demote him to the junior team

Yaw Preko

The former Black Stars player, who assisted both Kenichi Yatsuhashi and Sergio Traguil, following the sack of the latter has been named caretaker coach to complete the season.

Frank Nuttal

The Scottish coach took over the club last year and after just a season at the helms of affairs he has been shown the exit door, after he was found guilty of an 'unethical and unsporting behaviour'. He guided the Phobians to a third place finish in the league and they also finished runners-up in the MTN FA Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Deportiva New Signing: Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan Deportiva New Signing Micheal Essien reveals how Sulley Muntari influenced him to join AC Milan
Football: FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol Football FA charges Pep Guardiola over Catalonia political symbol
Ghana Premier League: Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach? Ghana Premier League Paa Kwesi Fabin appointed Kotoko coach?
Football: Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash Football Conte, Mourinho play down war of words ahead of Old Trafford clash
Football: French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage Football French goalkeeper Douchez handed fine after drunken rampage
Sulley Muntari: La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in the most interesting way possible Sulley Muntari La Liga on Facebook welcomes Ghanaian midfielder in the most interesting way possible

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna Sports News Sulley Muntari Joins Deportivo La Coruna
Boxing News: Bastie Samir Is Face Of New Glo Campaign Boxing News Bastie Samir Is Face Of New Glo Campaign
Sports: Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head Sports Chelsea vs Barcelona: Head to Head



Top Articles

1 Ebony's Death Asamoah Gyan pulls a surprise at Ebony's memorialbullet
2 Who is No.1? Here are the top ten RICHEST football clubs in Africabullet
3 WAFU Women's Championship We are here to win the trophy- Black...bullet
4 Jackpot Ghanaian pensioner wins GHS38K in Betway Jackpotbullet
5 Asamoah Gyan Narrates This is the true story behind Castro's...bullet
6 Ghana Premier League List of Hearts' first team coaches sacked...bullet
7 Ayew Family 'We're not afraid of death' - Abedi Pele’s...bullet
8 Mateo Kovacic Real Madrid youngster beats Messi, Neymar on...bullet
9 Nostalgic Ten romantic pictures of Kevin-Prince Boateng...bullet
10 Photos Meet Dede Ayew's stunning wife, Yvonne Ayewbullet

Related Articles

Albert Adomah Ghanaian rejects Aston Villa move
Christian Atsu Ghana winger undergoing Newcastle medical
Ghana Premier League Why Wa All Stars will win the league
Bright Adjei Aduana Stars forward in contention for CNN goal of the week
Ghana Premier League Results and scorers on match day 27
Ghana Premier League WAFA deny Aduana Stars three points, Techiman City held at home by Liberty
Ghana Premier League AshGold pip Hasaaacas 1-0 at Obuasi
Ghana Premier League Kotoko share the spoils with Berekum Chelsea
Ghana Premier League Medeama stun Dwarfs at Cape Coast
Black Stars Nii Lantey asks why local players can't be used for Rwanda game

Top Videos

1 Video Asamoah Gyan shows off sleek dance movesbullet

Sports

Olympic Athletes from Russia's Alina Zagitova skates to women's figure skating gold on Friday at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games
Alina Zagitova Russian ice princess 'can't believe' fairytale Olympic gold
Manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "absolutely not happy" with Liverpool's season
Football Klopp tough to please despite Liverpool form
Women's Football Black Queens to play World Champions Japan in a friendly
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus could be back on the field for the English League Cup final
Football Jesus could make early Man City return in League Cup final