Men must lick their wives 'vagina' - Lutterodt


Marriage Counsellor Marriages are breaking because men can’t lick their wives 'vagina' - Lutterodt

The controversial counsellor says that most break ups in marriages lately are caused by the inability of men to lick their wives

Controversial Counsellor, Lutterodt has said that most break ups in marriages lately are caused by the inability of men to lick their wives because of the misconception that licking the v*gina causes throat cancer.

Doctors have said that licking the v*gina can cause throat cancer and therefore have advised against its practice.

But speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, Counsellor Lutterodt indicated that the vag*na can never cause throat cancer and therefore Doctors should put an end to that misconception.

According to him, the v*gina is very clean than the mouth and therefore cannot cause cancer of the throat contrary to claims by Doctors that it is a cause of throat cancer.

He indicated that licking the clitoris to stimulate women during s*xual intercourse can’t be the cause of throat cancer.

He used the opportunity to call on Ghanaian men to encourage licking of their wives during intercourse because it makes the act interesting.

