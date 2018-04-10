news

A letter signed by a ranking member in charge of communications Alhaji Fuseini has indicated that the minority in Parliament has rejected the move made by government to refer the visa scandal issue to National Security for investigation.

According to contents in the statement, a case of this nature must be interrogate by an independent commission of enquiry with regards to the Article 278 of the Constitution of Ghana.

The statement also insisted that an investigation by National Security would not be deemed as credible.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES VISA SCANDAL – MINORITY REJECTS ANOTHER NATIONAL SECURITY COVER UP AND DEMANDS AN INDEPENDENT ENQUIRY PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 278 OF THE CONSTITUTION OF GHANA

The Minority in Parliament strongly rejects Government’s attempt to use National Security to engage in yet another cover up over the Commonwealth Games Visa Scandal.

We reiterate our demand that the Commonwealth Games Visa Scandal which has lowered Ghana’s image abroad and brought considerable shame to our good name as widely reported by the international press must be investigated by an independent commission of enquiry pursuant to Article 278 of the Constitution of Ghana.

This is the only process by which the Akufo-Addo Government can be accorded any credit by the local and international community to be genuinely concerned about fighting the numerous cases of corruption in his Government.

Ghanaians have not and cannot forget how the National Security was used in a clumsy effort to cover up the “BOST Contaminated Fuel Saga” only a few months back.

The overwhelming expectations following this scandal that has dented Ghana’s image and the reputation of Ghanaian journalists are that: we need to know who the public officials involved in this are. Who are their collaborators? How deep is the rot? Is there any Ministerial complicity especially at the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration? What will be the recommendations needed to forestall this in the future as there are quite a number of international tournaments on the horizon.

Our demand and that of many Ghanaians is that President Akufo-Addo must immediately halt this National Security charade and appoint credible persons with the requisite expertise to conduct a public enquiry into this matter.

We take note of Ghana’s abysmal performance so far at the games which reveals what the priority of our officials were ahead of the games. Clearly, while other countries were focused on preparing their athletes to lift high the flags of their respective countries, our officials were busily recruiting fake journalists in a shameful unpatriotic moneymaking scam.

The Minority wishes to appeal to President Akufo-Addo to exercise good leadership and salvage what is left of Ghana’s sinking image abroad. A national security report on this matter would be discredited and shall not be well received by the local and international community. We must also not lose sight of the effect this would have on genuine visa applicants to tournaments of this nature in the future.

The world is watching us. Let’s do the right thing, Mr. President.”

The visa scandal had 50 Ghanaians deported for posing as journalist to cover the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The aftermath of this case has had two officials suspended from the Ghana Olympic Committee for allegedly masterminding the inclusion of unqualified individuals in the long list which had been taken to Australia for the purpose of the commonwealth games.