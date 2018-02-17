Home > Sports > More >

Britain wins Women Skeleton title to get first gold - Winter Olympics


Winter Olympics Britain wins Women’s Skeleton title to get first gold

Lizzy Yarnold

(Twitter)
A British athlete, Lizzy Yarnold, has put UK on the map by winning the country's first gold by retaining the Olympic women's skeleton title.

In the same vein, Yarnold's  team-mate, Laura Deas won the bronze title.

Nigerian Skeleton racer Simidele Adeagbo finished in 54. 19s for Women's Heat 1 of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. 

Simidele is part of the Ice Blazers- along with Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga- who are representing Nigeria at the Winter Olympics for the first time.

On Friday, February 16, she made history as the first athlete to compete at the Winter Olympics, racing in the Skeleton Women’s Heat 1 at the Olympic Sliding Centre.

