Commonwealth Games: Abeiku Jackson and Jason qualify for semis

Team Ghana's Abeiku Jackson and Jason Jude did well in their events at the Commonwealth Games. Go Ghana!
Abeiku qualified in the 50m Butterfly Men with a time record of 24.68. Jason also made it to the semis in the 100m Back Men with a time of 56.52 as his time recorded.
Team Ghana qualified for a host of sporting activities including athletics, badminton, boxing, cycling, hockey, shooting, swimming, table tennis and weightlifting.