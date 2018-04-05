Home > Sports > More >

Commonwealth Games: Abeiku Jackson and Jason qualify for semis


  Published:
Ghana’s Abeiku Gyekye Jackson and Jason Jude Arthur have qualified for the semi-finals of their respective swimming competitions at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia.

Abeiku qualified in the 50m Butterfly Men with a time record of 24.68. Jason also made it to the semis in the 100m Back Men with a time of 56.52 as his time recorded.

 

 

Team Ghana qualified for a host of sporting activities including athletics, badminton, boxing, cycling, hockey, shooting, swimming, table tennis and weightlifting.

