Armwrestling Challenge MP defeats Police Inspector in armwrestling battle

MP defeats Police Inspector in armwrestling battle


Onlookers were given a shock of their lives when the Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency, Dr Bernard Oko-Boye, showed great strength to overcome Police Inspector, Tony Mensah, during an armwrestling challenge.

The MP earned the admiration of the crowd who cheered him on to defeat the Police officer.

The challenge between the lawmaker and the Police Inspector served as a curtain raiser for the K-Balm Armwrestling Challenge hosted by Kofikrom Pharmacy Ltd in La, Accra, on Saturday.

The challenge saw competitors from various communities slug it out for the right to be champions.

The first of the “Armwrestling Train” saw Haruna Tahiru emerge as winner after making light work of his competitor.

In the women’s 80Kg competition, Alberta Amponsah beat Mary Aryeetey to emerge champion, whiles Grace Mintah also defeated Mary Zutah in the 70Kg.

In the men 59Kg - 70Kg competition, Nii Amugi Isaac also conquered Adeitey Sowah to emerge victor.

All the various winners were rewarded with prizes, ranging from trophies, souvenirs, medals, cash, among others.

The K-Balm Armwrestling Challenge was also graced by some executives of the Armwrestling Federation, including La Mantse Nii Tettey Kpobi Tslu, Mr. Vincent Sowah Odotei, Michael Appiah Boateng, Mr. Mikki Osei Berko and many others.

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Dr. Oko Boye, was also present to witness the exciting armwrestling challenge.

