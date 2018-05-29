Morocco appoint David Trezeguet as 2026 World Cup Ambassador

news

Morocco is their quest to be the second African country after South Africa(2010) to host a World Cup in 2026 have appointed French Legend David Trezeguet at the 2026 Morocco Ambassador.

David Trezeguet joins a long list of legends supporting the cause of Morroco to become host of the 2026 World Cup.

David Trezeguet joins the company of other European stars like Lothar Matthaus of Germany and Brazilian legend Roberto Carlos as well African football greats in Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba, Daniel Amokachi and El Hadji Diouf

The former Juventus striker is convinced Morocco has what it takes host a brilliant World Cup

I support Morocco 2026 and I am convinced that Morocco will offer the best conditions to players and all lovers of football,”

It is also announced that the result of the evaluation will be published a week before the vote, which is scheduled to take place on June 13 in Moscow.