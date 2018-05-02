Home > Sports >

Nyantakyi has made himself the GFA's "Emporor-General"-Randy Abbey


Ghana Football Association Nyantakyi has made himself the GFA's "Emporor-General"-Randy Abbey

Former Spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association has stated that Nyantakyi has created an empire around himself in the outfit where he cannot be challenged

Former spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey has described his former boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, as an ‘Emperor General’ who has hijacked the football association.

Mr Abbey, a former member of the Executive Committee in an interview with Asempa Fm waged on the turn events pertaining to the race to the GFA Presidency in 2019

The Ghana Football Association from a decision made by the Executive Committee had George Afriyie who announced his candidature earlier this year fired as its vice-president.

This stems reports of the incumbent Kwesi Nyantakyi looking to make a U-turn after stating on three occasions that he will not contest for the Ghana Football Assocition seat

In speaking to Asempa FM, Randy Abbey disclosed that his former boss, has built an empire around himself, making him untouchable.

“The first time he changed the law made him, ‘Emperor General’. He has the exclusive right to choose who his vice becomes and he chose him George Afriyie,”.

”Nyantakyi makes the decisions and no one challenges him. He has become the Emperor General but we need a new face to take Ghana football to another level,”

Abbey served a Spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association in the early years of Nyantakyi’s reign.

        

