Home > Sports >

Cigarette, beer did trick for Nyantakyi’s long stay – Afriyie


Ghana Football Association Cigarette and beer did trick for Nyantakyi’s long stay in office – George Afriyie

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Recently dismissed Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, says President Kwasi Nyantakyi’s long stay in office as chairman of the FA was as a result of cigarette, beer, money and positions offered to people as an influence to go on air and speak in favour of the President.

According to Mr. Afriyie, he has contributed a lot to the success story of Nyantakyi and for him to be removed as the vice present clearly indicate that the president has dug his own grave.

READ MORE: Nyantakyi will lose heavily if he contest-Afriyie

In an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show, Mr. Afriyie said,”By removing me as the vice president, Nyantakyi has cut off one of his legs because I personally recruited people to go on radio and speak for him to redeem the image of the association.”

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Organizing Committee Member has stated emphatically that Nyantakyi will lose if he dare contest in the upcoming GFA election.

READ MORE: I never betrayed Nyantakyi-George Afriyie

“If Nyantakyi believes he has that support to win the 2019 contest, he should let the process commence in next month” he dared.

George Afriyie has already declared his intention to contest for the Ghana FA presidential seat next year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Porcupine Warriors: Joseph Hendricks eyes Kotoko coaching job Porcupine Warriors Joseph Hendricks eyes Kotoko coaching job
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Callum Hudson Odoi fires Chelsea to FA Youth Cup triumph Ghanaian Players Abroad Callum Hudson Odoi fires Chelsea to FA Youth Cup triumph
Football: Real and Zidane look to overcome Bayern in Champions League semis Football Real and Zidane look to overcome Bayern in Champions League semis
Mayweather: Boxing icon's legacy faces challenge from Thai 'dwarf giant' Mayweather Boxing icon's legacy faces challenge from Thai 'dwarf giant'
Football: Liverpool on brink of final as tensions mount in Rome Football Liverpool on brink of final as tensions mount in Rome
Football: For Bosnian fans, Dzeko is a man for great moments Football For Bosnian fans, Dzeko is a man for great moments

Recommended Videos

Boxing: Isaac Dogboe is destined for greatness - Nana Addo Boxing Isaac Dogboe is destined for greatness - Nana Addo
Boxing: Isaac Dogboe is the New WBO Super Bantamweight Champion Boxing Isaac Dogboe is the New WBO Super Bantamweight Champion
Video: This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdaleno Video This is how Isaac Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdaleno



Top Articles

1 Marriage Counsellor Marriages are breaking because men can’t lick their...bullet
2 Who is No.1? Here are the top ten RICHEST football clubs in Africabullet
3 Facts and Figures Kotoko vs Hearts in numbersbullet
4 Facts and Figures Kotoko vs Hearts in numbersbullet
5 Danny Welbeck Arsenal star visits family in Ghanabullet
6 Ghana Football Association Cigarette and beer did trick for...bullet
7 VIDEO Zylofon media to sponsor Ghana Premier Leaguebullet
8 Photos Meet Dede Ayew's stunning wife, Yvonne Ayewbullet
9 Stunning Photos Kevin-Prince Boateng cooling off with...bullet
10 BOMBSHELL Ayew brothers are causing division in Black...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitmentbullet

Sports

"Juve are a good example of putting pressure on Real in Madrid," said Bayern Munich's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "We need cool heads and hot hearts."
Football Bayern need 'cool heads and hot hearts' to shock Real: chairman
Kane scored his 38th goal of the season.
Football Kane keen for strong finish with Spurs ahead of World Cup
Ex-Ghana International 7 things you need to know about Bayern coach Christian Saba
Schalke have suspended Max Meyer after the midfielder said club officials bullied him
Football Schalke suspend Meyer over bullying allegations