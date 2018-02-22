news

Read a few post competition stories about Ghana’s skeleton athlete Akwasi Frimpong and you would realize this is not a man who is letting his position at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang bring him down.

According to Mr Frimpong, his goals for the 2018 edition of the winter Olympics were accomplished and he looks forward to 2022.

Akwasi Frimpong places was 30th out of 30 athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. However, his inability to win a medal in this year’s edition is not one he looks back to as the Ghanaian athlete sets his eyes on another goal.

Talking about winning medals, Frimpong said:

“My goal (medal goals) has always been the 2022 Olympics in Beijing where I want to be competitive and win a medal for my country Ghana.”

For his goals going into the 2018 Olympics, Akwasi Frimpong talks about breaking barriers, gaining confidence, experience and daring people to get out of their comfort zones.

“Number one was to break barrier and to show that people from warm countries and black people can do the sport as well,” Frimpong said of his first goal going as a Ghanaian skeleton athlete to the winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

“Number two was to write history with my country Ghana and to be the first ever to go head first in the sport of skeleton and to help the people in my country to come out of their comfort zone and to dare to dream.”

“Number three was to gain the necessary experience for the 2022 Olympics which I feel I have I have accomplished these goals.”

Akwasi Frimpong is Ghana’s first skeleton athlete at an Olympics.