Home > Sports > Olympics >

Akwasi Frimpong's goals for 2018 Olympics and mission for 2020


Looking Forward Why Akwasi Frimpong does not see 30th out of 30 athletes as a failure

Akwasi Frimpong might have placed last but he's not losing focus on the goal ahead for Beijing 2020.

  • Published:
Akwasi frimpong play

Akwasi Frimpong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Read a few post competition stories about Ghana’s skeleton athlete Akwasi Frimpong and you would realize this is not a man who is letting his position at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang bring him down.

According to Mr Frimpong, his goals for the 2018 edition of the winter Olympics were accomplished and he looks forward to 2022.

Akwasi Frimpong places was 30th out of 30 athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. However, his inability to win a medal in this year’s edition is not one he looks back to as the Ghanaian athlete sets his eyes on another goal.

READ ALSO: Akwasi Frimpong may be out of medal contention, but he sure had the best helmet

Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana play

Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

 

Talking about winning medals, Frimpong said:

“My goal (medal goals) has always been the 2022 Olympics in Beijing where I want to be competitive and win a medal for my country Ghana.”

For his goals going into the 2018 Olympics, Akwasi Frimpong talks about breaking barriers, gaining confidence, experience and daring people to get out of their comfort zones.

“Number one was to break barrier and to show that people from warm countries and black people can do the sport as well,” Frimpong said of his first goal going as a Ghanaian skeleton athlete to the winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

“Number two was to write history with my country Ghana and to be the first ever to go head first in the sport of skeleton and to help the people in my country to come out of their comfort zone and to dare to dream.”

“Number three was to gain the necessary experience for the 2022 Olympics which I feel I have I have accomplished these goals.”

Akwasi Frimpong is Ghana’s first skeleton athlete at an Olympics.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Winter Olympics: Fresh Russian doping case overshadows Zagitova magic Winter Olympics Fresh Russian doping case overshadows Zagitova magic
Olympics: Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea Olympics Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea
bobsleigh: 'Overwhelmed with joy'- Nigerian women savour Olympic moment bobsleigh 'Overwhelmed with joy'- Nigerian women savour Olympic moment
Winter Olympics: Zagitova, 15, smashes skate record as Vonn gets bronze Winter Olympics Zagitova, 15, smashes skate record as Vonn gets bronze
German Madrazo: Mexican Olympian gets hero's welcome - after finishing last German Madrazo Mexican Olympian gets hero's welcome - after finishing last
Mikaela Shiffrin: Vomiting defending champion complaints of "virus" at Olympic slalom Mikaela Shiffrin Vomiting defending champion complaints of "virus" at Olympic slalom



Top Articles

1 Looking Forward Why Akwasi Frimpong does not see 30th out of 30 athletes...bullet
2 Olympics Ivanka Trump arrives in South Koreabullet
3 2018 Winter Olympics 6 beautiful photos of Akwasi Frimpong in...bullet
4 Winter Olympics Fresh Russian doping case overshadows Zagitova magicbullet
5 2018 Winter Olympics Watch Akwasi Frimpong’s Heat 1&2 in the...bullet

Sports

Akwasi Frimpong, Ghana's winter Olympian
2018 Winter Olympics Akwasi Frimpong’s journey was a dream come true despite placing last at the Olympics
Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal celebrates after winning the men's downhill at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic on Thursday.
Winter Olympics Norway's Svindal wins men's downhill
Akwasi Frimpong may be out of medal contention, but he sure had the best helmet
2018 Winter Olympics Akwasi Frimpong may be out of medal contention, but he sure had the best helmet
Chloe Kim dedicated her halfpipe gold medal to her Seoul-based grandmother.
Winter Olympics Gold for Kim, Hirscher as first doping case rocks Olympics