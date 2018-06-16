Otumfuo, Okyehene take 'rivalry' to the golf course

news

The Manhyia Palace is announcing a golf game between Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Okyehene Amoatia Ofori Panin.

The two respected traditional rulers will play at the Royal Gulf Club in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region at the invitation of the Otumfuo.

"Agoo!!! Watch out this morning for the golf game between Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Okyehene Amoatia Ofori Panin at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi. Agorɔ ne fom!," the Twitter handle of Manhyia announced. "Golf game this morning. Who’s winning this game? Share your prediction in replies."

Otumfuo last month stirred controversy when he accused some people close to President Akufo-Addo of causing confusion between Ashantis and Akyems.