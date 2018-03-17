Patrick Twumasi nets as FC Astana beat Zhetysu Taldykorgan

news

Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi has opened his league account for FC Astana in their 2-0 win against Zhetysu Taldykorgan in Week Two of the Kazakh Premier League on Saturday morning.

Astana, who got off to a flying start in the championship last week by trouncing FK Akzhayik 3-0 at home, travelled to the Žetisu Stadion with the hope of continuing their superb form.

They needed just 28 minutes to make that dream reality after Ghana forward put them ahead with a powerful shot on the edge of the area.

Kazakh international Aleksey Shchetkin completed the win for the defending league champions in 3rd minute of added time in the first half.

Twumasi was replaced with Baktiyor Zainutdinov in the 88th minute of the game.

Astana occupy the summit of the log with 6 points, same as Kairat Almaty but with a superior goal difference.