Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom struck late to earn a 1-1 draw for Jiangsu Suning at Tianjin Quanjian in the Chinese Super League on Friday.

Boakye- who played the entire duration of the match-found the back of the net in the 84th minute.

It was his second league goal in three appearances.

Tianjin Quanjian took an early lead in the fifth minute through Yongpo Wang.