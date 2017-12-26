Saddick Adams :  Asante Kotoko striker discharged from hospital after collapse

news

Saddick Adams has been discharged from hospital after suffering concussion in the Ghana @6O anniversary match on Sunday.

The Asante Kotoko forward was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance during their crunch clash against Hearts of Oak.

Adams regained consciousness at the hospital and was since kept in the emergency ward. He was released on Tuesday after spending over 48 hours at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak won the trophy after a 0-0 draw game, following a 3-1 victory in the first leg.