Veteran Ghana goalkeeper Sammy Adjei has stated that none of the three goalkeepers at Hearts of Oak is at his level.

The Phobians have endured a disappointing start to the Ghana Premier League - having won three, lost four games and drawn two.

During that abysmal period, the Club used all their three registered first team goalkeepers, which has been criticized by their fans.

And Sammy Adjei, who was part of the side's squad that won the Caf Champions League title in 2000 and Caf Confederation Cup in 2004, insists that he is better than all the goalkeepers at the club and must be given another opportunity.

“No goalkeeper currently in this country comes near the experience I have and even those playing abroad can't match me. I'm ready to return and help solve the goalkeeping issues," he told OTEC FM.

"I feel sad to see my former club at the bottom of the league of table. If they sign me now, you will see how I will help the club from recording defeats and help them avoid relegation,” he added.