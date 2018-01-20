news

The host of Adom TV’s ‘Fire for Fire’ sports programme, Patrick Osei Agyemang, better known as Countryman Songo, has disclosed that he has been receiving threats from assailants after his encounter with the president Nana Akufu Addo at the press confab earlier this week.

Speaking on his 'Fire For Fire' show on Thursday, Songo revealed unknown individuals have been tailing him at dawn.

He however added that he would not be intimidated by any threats, as he just asked the president a question, which he (President Akufo-Addo) answered.

Songo said: “No water can quench off the fire, My God is Big, as I walk through the valley of the shadows of death, I will fear no evil, so you too fear no evil. Stop stalking me, what are you stalking me at dawn for, I asked a fire question, professional fire question, so stop stalking me at dawn.”.

Songo’s allegations follow his questions for President Akufo-Addo during Wednesday’s press confab, when he reminded the president about the white paper report on Ghana’s participation during the 2014 World Cup.

The President in his response to the question clearly stated that he has completely forgotten about the 2014 white paper but his government will not annul the recommendations as he tasked the Ministry of Youth and Sports to take proactive measures to fulfill details of the reports.

Watch Video above...