Sports ministry have paid all athletes at the Commonwealth Games


Gold Coast 2018

Sports Ministry have paid monies due Athletes at the ongoing games

The Deputy Sports Minister Pius Enam Hadzide has stated that the Sports Ministry has paid all monies owed athletes at the ongoing 2018 Commonwealth Games according to reports

The total amount to be paid was $2100 is total amount of what athletes are to take as per diems.

$1200 is designated to the camping period, $500 will be used for the camping period and $400 extra for the length of the camping period.

Pius Hadzide has been suspended pending an ongoing investigation into the visa scandal issue surrounding the commonwealth games.

The visa scandal saw 50 Ghanaians suspended for posing as journalist

