Team signs Angolan player on false Wikipedia data


In Lithuania Team signs Angolan player on false Wikipedia data

The Wikipedia profile for Barkley Miguel-Panzo claimed he netted 45 goals in 36 games for QPR and that he represented Angola.

  Published:
play
Wikipedia for many is an ideal "go-to" destination for a myriad of wide ranging information but it's not always 100% reliable with many false profiles or occasional incorrect data input.

This is something that second tier Lithuanian side FK Panevėžys discovered this week after announcing the acquisition of "Angolan international and star player" Barkley Miguel-Panzo. The club have invested in a forward they were led to believe had starred for Championship side Queens Park Rangers bagging an impressive 45 goals for The "R's" between 2010 and 2012. They also presumed that their new striker had played at international level with Angola.

False Wiki

What sounds like a promising signing on paper turned out to be false with the player's footballing CV including spells with non-league Woking in England and spells with French second tier US Orleans and more recently with former Swedish Superettan outfit Syrianska and then lower league Oskarshamns AIK.

