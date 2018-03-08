Ghana's Under-12 National team wins ITF/CAT in Benin

news

Ghana's Under-12 National team have successfully defended the ITF/CAT West and Central Africa Junior Championship in Cotonou, Benin today.

Ghana team won the tournament without dropping a set. The Ghanaian boys opened their campaign with 3-0 win over Ivory Coast and went on to defeat host nation Togo by three straights before ousting last year's runners-up Nigeria 3-0. The young Ghanaian lads wrapped up their high flying campaign at the tournament with another three straight-set win against Togo.

Aside from emerging the overall winners, Ghana's impressive display saw the 12 and under boys’ team seal qualification for the Junior Davis Cup.

The team made of Yakubu Lea Abubakari from Atomic Tennis Club & Baboo Sports Academy and students of Atomic Hills Basic school, Lameck Bagerbaseh of the Winneba Tennis Club who is also a pupil of University Demonstration school and Raphael Ankrah another product of the Winneba Tennis Club who attends Uncle Rich School Complex.

Speaking to Tennisgh.com Ghana Coach Noah Bagerbaseh expressed delight at the performance of the players stating that the federation’s commitment to the development of the game particularly at junior level will be sustained with renewed vigour.

The President of Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) Isaac Aboagye Duah thanked Dr Daniel McKorley, the Executive Chairman of the Mcdan Group and Ismailia Lamptey of BabooSports for their support.

Source: Tennisgh.com