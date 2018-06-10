Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Tennis >

Rafael Nadal wins French Open tournament


French Open Rafael Nadal wins tournament

The 32-year-old world number one now has 17 Grand Slam titles, just three behind great rival Roger Federer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rafael Nadal wins French Open tournament play

Rafael Nadal wins French Open tournament

(AFP/GetyImages)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rafael Nadal claimed an 11th French Open title on Sunday with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 demolition of Dominic Thiem despite a worrying injury scare in the closing stages of the final.

The 32-year-old world number one now has 17 Grand Slam titles, just three behind great rival Roger Federer.

Nadal endured a nervy conclusion to the final, however, when he needed treatment in the fourth game of the third set for a finger injury before sealing victory on a fifth match point when Thiem fired a backhand long.

"It's really incredible. I played a great match against a great player," said Nadal.

"I had tough moment in the third set with cramps in my hand. I was very scared but that's sport -- it was very humid.

"To win 11 times here -- it's fantastic and not something I ever dreamed of."

Nadal joins Australia's Margaret Court as the only player to win 11 titles at the same major.

Victory also took Nadal's record at Roland Garros to 86 wins and just two losses.

For Thiem, playing in his first Slam final, it was a tremendous letdown for a player who is the only man to have beaten the Spaniard on clay in the last two years.

With a celebrity audience -- including actors Hugh Grant and Tim Roth as well as French stars Marion Cotillard and Jean Dujardin -- watching, Nadal flew out of the blocks.

He reeled off the first six points for a 2-0 lead before Thiem settled and repaired the damage for 2-2.

The Austrian speared a 222 km/h ace just for good measure in the fourth game to save a break point.

He saved another two in the 11-minute sixth game, a performance cheered by the crowd who briefly became more animated when glum-looking French football icon Zinedine Zidane was spotted in the stadium.

Despite matching Nadal forehand for forehand, Thiem was undone in the 10th game when three errors handed Nadal the opening set after 52 minutes on court.

A wild, misguided forehand sealed his fate, one of 18 unforced errors to Nadal's 12 in the set.

In their previous nine meetings, all on clay, the man who took the opening set went on to win the match.

That scenario loomed again with Nadal going to 2-0 in the second set on a fifth break point as Thiem fired another backhand wide.

Thiem wasted a break point in the seventh game as Nadal collected a time violation for taking too long to serve.

The world number one saved it and went on to secure a two sets lead when yet another backhand from the Austrian drifted wide.

Thiem was under the cosh, saving four break points in the first game of the third set before Nadal inevitably broke for 2-1.

Bizarrely, Nadal then halted playing in the fourth game complaining of pain in his left hand and stretching his middle finger.

He still won the game anyway before summoning the doctor and trainer courtside.

Whatever the problem, his dominance remained and a love game took him to 4-2 before he eventually sealed victory on a fifth match point when the Austrian fired another backhand long.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Tennis: Ghana's Under-12 National team wins ITF/CAT in Benin Tennis Ghana's Under-12 National team wins ITF/CAT in Benin
Love Birds: Serena Williams’ husband got a huge billboard to tell her ‘greatest momma of all time’ Love Birds Serena Williams’ husband got a huge billboard to tell her ‘greatest momma of all time’
Australian Open: Roger Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title Australian Open Roger Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title
Australian Open: Roger Federer wins tournament Australian Open Roger Federer wins tournament
Federer, Nadal: Tennis stars set for repeat show in 2018? Federer, Nadal Tennis stars set for repeat show in 2018?
New Bride: Check out photos of Serena Williams' wedding that saw Beyonce and all the big stars around New Bride Check out photos of Serena Williams' wedding that saw Beyonce and all the big stars around



Related Articles

Serena Williams Beyonce, Nadal, others congratulate tennis star on birth of baby girl
Football Nadal sees off Dimitrov to cruise into 12th Monte Carlo final
Rafael Nadal Tennis star savouring winning feeling after injury hell
Rafael Nadal Spaniard races to third US Open title, his 16th Grand Slam
Federer Tennis star haunts Cilic in London again
Roger Federer Tour Finals fair for all, says tennis star amid Nadal's clay talk
Federer, Nadal Tennis stars set for repeat show in 2018?
Nick Kyrgios 'Diabolical year' for tennis star at Slams ends with injury
US Open I hope Nadal isn't too powerful, says Japan's Daniel
US Open Del Potro shatters Federer's dream of Nadal showdown

Sports

Andy Murray (left) won three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic titles whilst working with Ivan Lendl
Andy Murray British tennis player doesn't need new coach says Henman
Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australia's John Peers hold the trophy after winning their men's doubles final match against Brazil's Marcelo Melo and Poland's Lukasz Kubot at the ATP World Tour Finals
ATP Finals Kontinen, Peers retain doubles crown
Serena Williams and husband, Alexis Ohanian.
Serena Williams Tennis star weds Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams weds Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Tennis star is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian