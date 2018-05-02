Home > Sports >

Thomas Partey says the Arsenal tie is far from over


Thomas Partey says the Arsenal tie is far from over

Thomas Partey has stated that Atletico Madrid are aware Arsenal will be looking forward to signing off their manager Arsene Wenger very well

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Teye Partey has stated the UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid is far from over.

Atletico Madrid managed to hold Arsenal to a 1-1 score line in the first leg of the Europa League semifinal at the Emirates.

Atletico Madrid will then need to maintain the 1-1 score line on aggregate or win the game at the Wanda Metropolitano in order to advance to the UEFA Europa League final.

However, Thomas Partey believes although his side have the advantage coming into the 2 leg the tie is far from over.

“The tie is not over but of course not to sound arrogant we know what we have to do to get to the final.

“They have their mission to sign off Wenger very well but we also have to continue to ensure that every season we are among the best in Europe and that is where our fire comes from, he told the Independent.

“Things can change so fast in football so we don’t have to lower our guard we know we have world class players but Arsenal has also world class players so it will all come down to the determined team so we will be ready for them for another battle.”

Thomas Partey who has played for Atletico Madrid mostly as a right back this season has featured in 44 games with 5 goals and 1 assist in all competitions

