Thomas Partey, Antoine Griezmann and Fernando Torres were on target as Atletico Madrid were made to work for Sunday's 3-0 win over lowly Las Palmas.

Griezmann opened the scoring in the second half to settle the nerves at the Wanda Metropolitano and Torres added a second before Thomas' strike two minutes from time added gloss to the scoreline.

The victory enabled Atletico some light relief following their Copa del Rey exit at the hands of Sevilla.