Torric Jebrin joins Egyptian side Al-Masry


Ghanaian Players Abroad Torric Jebrin joins Egyptian side Al-Masry

The 27-year-old put pen to paper on a year two-year deal after ending a nine-month stay with Arab Contractors.

Former Hearts of Oak star Torric Jebrin has completed a switch to Egyptian Premier League outfit Al-Masry SC.

The Ghanaian's contract at Arab Contractors ends in June, hence he is able to sign a pre-contract with any club.

The Ghanaian’s contract at Arab Contractors ends in June, hence he is able to sign a pre-contract with any club.

The tricky attacker is reportedly set to bag $150,000 as a signing-on fee.

He will join his new teammates at the start of the 2018/19 season as confirmed by the club’s official website on Saturday evening.

