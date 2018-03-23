Usain Bolt trains with Borussia Dortmund

news

Sprinter Usain Bolt has had his first training session with German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Usain Bolt looking to achieve his dream of being a footballer arrived at the club’s training facility and was received by Borussia cult heroes Marco Reus and Mario Gotze.

READ ALSO:Virgil Van Dijk appointed Netherlands team captain

Mario Gotze took Bolt through some tactics whereas Reus oversaw Bolt’s physical test

Usain Bolt was able to have some quality time with the ball as he took part in a training alongside players like Omer Toprak, Julian Weigl and Andre Schurle.

Usain Bolt also went on to have a look at the Signal Iduna Park and looked impressed at the edifice of 81,360 sitting capacity.

Bolt did not pass up the chance to have an iconic photo with the Borussia Dortmund Bee mascot Emma.

Dortmund are 3 with 48 points behind rivals Bayern Munich and Schalke 04.

READ ALSO: This 18-year-old Ghanaian has a dream of winning the Ballon D'or

Borussia Dortmund at this point do not stand a chance of realistic silver ware this season following their exit in Europa League and Dfb Pokal.