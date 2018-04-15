Home > Sports >

VIDEO: Medeama 1-0 Inter Allies


Ghana Premier League Watch highlights of how Medeama defeated Inter Allies 1-0

Medeama gave their campaign a massive boost with a 1-0 win over Inter Allies at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday night.

  • Published:
play
A 16th minute strike by captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah handed the home side all three points to maintain their unbeaten run in their last four matches in the league.

A 16th minute strike by captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah handed the home side all three points to maintain their unbeaten run in their last four matches in the league.

Midfield dynamo Kwasi Donsu sent in a beautiful chip for Zutah to head home to break the virginity of the game.

The Capelli Boys fought gallantly for the equalizer but both sides went for the break with Medeama having the advantage.

 

