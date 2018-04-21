VIDEO: Watch Zylofon boss announce league sponsorship deal

Home > Sports >

Zylofon media will be the next sponsors of the Ghana Premier League, Pulse.com.gh understands.

Reports suggest that Nana Appiah Mensah broke the news when he visited the The Ghanaman Centre Of Excellence at Prampram.

The CEO of Zylofon Media and the infamous Menzgold gold dealership company had paid the visit with his NAM Mission team inspect the structures of the facility.

He was warmly welcomed by the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi and upon his visitation, he confirmed that he is ready to sponsor the country's top flight.

The Ghana Premier League have struggled to secure sponsorship after First Capital Plus pulled out their sponsorship deal in 2015.

Nana Appiah Mensah is the owner and bankroller of Division One side Star Madrid.

 

