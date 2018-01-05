Home > Sports >

WABBA Ghana inaugurated to foster bodybuilding


WABBA Ghana inaugurated to foster bodybuilding

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana has become the third African country to establish a national association for the World Amateur Bodybuilding Association (WAABA) following the formal inauguration of the new chapter in Accra last Saturday.

Ghana follows in the footsteps of Mauritius and Cameroon as the only countries on the continent to join the UK-headquartered world body for the sport with a set goal to give Ghanaian athletes better opportunities to earn good wages through professional careers in bodybuilding.

According to Victor Baiden, President of the new federation, his outfit will also push to popularize the sport by tapping talents throughout Ghana in partnership with their corporate sponsors.

"We’re here to develop the sport of bodybuilding, fitness and wellness. A lot has been done to promote bodybuilding in Ghana but our priority is to introduce and develop the sport in the regions and our local communities," Mr. Baiden said at the Safari Art Gallery near Adenta where the launch ceremony came off.

"We want to take bodybuilding to a new level in Ghana. We want the athletes to benefit by getting equal opportunities to compete in both international and local championship as well as enjoy adequate financial and economic compensation for their hard work," he added.

Various types of bodybuilding have been earmarked to be developed and promoted across Ghana, among them male and female fitness modelling, amateur and elite divisions. All in the bid to develop athletes who can compete globally and not only bring honours to the country but also open up economic opportunities including tourism.

"We are going to be champions of the world. We have enormous talents and our aspiration is to get to the top of the pile, we want Ghana to be recognised internationally," the WAABA Ghana President affirmed.

"Ghana can become the hub for bodybuilding, we can host big competitions here which can bring a lot of economic benefits so we are open to partnerships with the National Sports Authority and Ministry of Youth and Sports to develop and make bodybuilding very attractive," Victor Baiden stated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Van Dijk can get even better after dream start - Klopp Football Van Dijk can get even better after dream start - Klopp
Football: Liverpool to cooperate if FA probes Firmino-Holgate spat Football Liverpool to cooperate if FA probes Firmino-Holgate spat
Football: Mourinho hits back at Conte, raises match-fixing Football Mourinho hits back at Conte, raises match-fixing
Football: Sheffield Wednesday appoint Luhukay as new boss Football Sheffield Wednesday appoint Luhukay as new boss
Football: Tevez leaves China, signs for Boca Juniors for 3rd time Football Tevez leaves China, signs for Boca Juniors for 3rd time
Football: Simeone forces Inter to settle for draw in Florence Football Simeone forces Inter to settle for draw in Florence

Recommended Videos

Football: The 25 most powerful football clubs in the world, ranked by squad value, cash, and potential Football The 25 most powerful football clubs in the world, ranked by squad value, cash, and potential
Mohamed Salah: Liverpool and Egypt forward named African Player of the year Mohamed Salah Liverpool and Egypt forward named African Player of the year
Mohamed Salah -: "Winning this award is a dream come true" Mohamed Salah - "Winning this award is a dream come true"



Top Articles

1 CAF Awards Akufo-Addo pledges to build more pitches to rejuvenate colts...bullet
2 Ramadan Has Michael Essien converted to Islam?bullet
3 Photos Meet Dede Ayew's stunning wife, Yvonne Ayewbullet
4 Top Five Meet the footballers with the CRAZIEST private jetsbullet
5 Who is No.1? Here are the top ten RICHEST football clubs in Africabullet
6 Emmanuel Eboue Former Arsenal star now lives in abject...bullet
7 Exciting Packages Mybet just gave the perfect New Year gift...bullet
8 CAF Confederation Cup Kotoko submit 23-man squad to CAFbullet
9 WABBA Ghana inaugurated to foster bodybuildingbullet
10 History Ghanaian wins Gh₵990,650 from Gh₵4 football betbullet

Sports

Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring the opening goal during Manchester United's FA Cup match against Derby County at Old Trafford
Football Lingard stunner propels Man Utd to FA Cup win
Virgil van Dijk (R) challenges Everton defender Mason Holgate during Liverpool's FA Cup clash with their local rivals
Football Van Dijk scores winner on Liverpool debut
Sergio Aguero (L) no longer suffers the hamstring problems that caused him to miss games before Pep Guardiola took over in July 2016, but the manager is still wary of burn out
Football Guardiola pledges to protect lone fit striker Aguero
Kuwaiti security personnel line the front of a seating area where a glass barrier collapsed at the end of the Gulf Cup of Nations 2017 final football match between Oman and the UAE in Kuwait City
Football Forty injured as stadium barrier collapses at Gulf Cup final