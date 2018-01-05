WABBA Ghana inaugurated to foster bodybuilding

news

Ghana has become the third African country to establish a national association for the World Amateur Bodybuilding Association (WAABA) following the formal inauguration of the new chapter in Accra last Saturday.

Ghana follows in the footsteps of Mauritius and Cameroon as the only countries on the continent to join the UK-headquartered world body for the sport with a set goal to give Ghanaian athletes better opportunities to earn good wages through professional careers in bodybuilding.

According to Victor Baiden, President of the new federation, his outfit will also push to popularize the sport by tapping talents throughout Ghana in partnership with their corporate sponsors.

"We’re here to develop the sport of bodybuilding, fitness and wellness. A lot has been done to promote bodybuilding in Ghana but our priority is to introduce and develop the sport in the regions and our local communities," Mr. Baiden said at the Safari Art Gallery near Adenta where the launch ceremony came off.

"We want to take bodybuilding to a new level in Ghana. We want the athletes to benefit by getting equal opportunities to compete in both international and local championship as well as enjoy adequate financial and economic compensation for their hard work," he added.

Various types of bodybuilding have been earmarked to be developed and promoted across Ghana, among them male and female fitness modelling, amateur and elite divisions. All in the bid to develop athletes who can compete globally and not only bring honours to the country but also open up economic opportunities including tourism.

"We are going to be champions of the world. We have enormous talents and our aspiration is to get to the top of the pile, we want Ghana to be recognised internationally," the WAABA Ghana President affirmed.

"Ghana can become the hub for bodybuilding, we can host big competitions here which can bring a lot of economic benefits so we are open to partnerships with the National Sports Authority and Ministry of Youth and Sports to develop and make bodybuilding very attractive," Victor Baiden stated.