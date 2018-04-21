WAFA coach Klavs Ramussen resigns

news

Head Coach of West African Football Academy (WAFA), Klavs Rasmussen has resigned from his post.

The club's Twitter handle announced: “We wish to inform you that our coach, Klavs Rasmussen has resigned from WAFA SC to attend to some pressing family issues.”

“We thank him for the work he has done for WAFA and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours” the club said.

WAFA have been struggling to stay in good form this season after picking seven points in their first three games of the season.