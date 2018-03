news

Hearts of Oak were humbled 3-1 by AshantiGold at the Cape Coast stadium to leave the Phobians without a win after two games in this season's Ghana Premier League.

While the win moves Ashgold to the summit of the table with six points, Hearts with just a point are 10th and could drop further depending on the outcome of results on today.

Enjoy highlights of the game made possible by Ghana Premier League Live.